Barzal Returns After ‘Hardest Journey Of My Life’

For much of the past seven months, Mathew Barzal’s days were filled with uncertainty. The New York Islanders forward wanted to get back on the ice, but his leg wasn’t always responding — and he didn’t know when, or even if, it would.

Saturday morning felt different. Barzal woke up certain he was ready to play.

He will make his season debut Saturday night when the Islanders face the Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m. EST.

“I just got here today, and I was like, I want to play,” Barzal said after morning skate.

Preparing to face the Ducks brought a feeling he had missed.

“Just a rush of excitement just to be around the boys, watching them get dressed for morning skate, preparing to get into a game again,” Barzal said.

Before discussing what he could bring to the lineup, he reflected on what it had taken to get back into it.

“I've had some hard days,” Barzal said.

The game had been part of his life since he was four years old. Being unable to skate and compete left him facing questions that grew harder during stretches when his recovery stalled.

“Honestly, it's been probably the hardest journey of my life,” Barzal said.