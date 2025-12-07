Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-10-3) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (13-12-2)
5 PM | AMERANT BANK ARENA
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders shoot for a fourth straight win when they visit the Florida Panthers on Sunday evening at Amerant Bank Arena.
The Isles are coming off a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, marking the second time in three games the Isles have beaten the Bolts. Cal Ritchie and Casey Cizikas (ENG) scored for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin stopped all 32 shots he saw for his 25th career shutout.
The Panthers are coming off a 7-6 OT win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon. Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand each had four-point games, culminating in Bennett’s OT winner, which Marchand assisted on. The win snapped a four-game winless stretch (0-3-1) for the Panthers.