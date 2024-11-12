Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-6-3) AT EDMONTON OILERS (7-7-1)

9 PM EST | ROGERS PLACE

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are facing off against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in the first of a five-game road trip that sees four Pacific Division teams and a trip to Detroit to close it out.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 overtime defeat to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night at UBS Arena. Simon Holmstrom, Dennis Cholowski and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, but the Devils battled back with two third period goals to tie the game with Jack Hughes scoring the overtime goal. Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 33 shots in the loss.

The Isles’ attention is turned toward kicking off the season-long road trip on a high note.

“It’s a long trip and we want to get off on the right foot and have a big game tomorrow,” Brock Nelson said. “One day, one game at a time and we want to come out on the right side of it.”

The Oilers are feeling good after a 7-3 win over a divisional rival in the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Connor McDavid (1G, 2A) and Mattias Janmark (3A) had three-point games, while Connor Brown (2G), Leon Draisaitl, Corey Perry, Viktor Arvidsson and Brett Kulak scored in the victory.