Isles Day to Day: Romanov Rejoins Practice in Edmonton

Alexander Romanov

Alexander Romanov (day-to-day, upper body) was on the ice with the New York Islanders at Monday's practice in Edmonton.

Romanov's presence was expected as Head Coach Patrick Roy said the injured defenseman would travel with the team on their five-game road trip through Western Canada, Seattle and Detroit. Romanov skated in an orange no-contact jersey.

Romanov has missed seven of the Islanders' last eight games, missing three straight from Oct. 26-30, returning for one game against Buffalo on Nov. 1 before missing the past four games. Romanov has 16 blocks and 12 hits across eight games this season.

