Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up One Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Devils 

The New York Islanders fell to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night, extending their point streak to three games (2-0-1), but leaving a point on the table in the process.

The Islanders scored twice in the span of under two minutes in the third to make it 3-1, but saw the lead dissipate, as the Devils answered back to tie it up with two goals in the final five minutes, setting the table for Jack Hughes to get the job done in overtime.

Simon Holmstrom, Dennis Cholowski and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders and Hughes (1G, 2A), Dawson Mercer and Stefan Noesen scored in regulation for the Devils, while Dougie Hamilton had a three-point night (3A). Ilya Sorokin turned aside 29 of 33 shots in the overtime loss, while Jacob Markstrom made 19 of 22 saves in the win.

"It wasn’t our best first two periods, but it was a 1-1 game at home going into the third," Kyle Palmieri said. "We had some good jump, tough bounce at the end there. This one stings, but we'll regroup and get ready for the road trip."

Matt Martin and Kyle MacLean were strong on the forecheck to create a turnover behind the net, where Simon Holmstrom picked up MacLean’s pass to the low slot, moved in tight on net and opened the scoring at 13:09 of the opening frame.

Cholowski took a high sticking penalty at 5:17 of the second period and the Devils used their second power play of the game to get even. From the top of the left circle, Jack Hughes ripped off a shot that beat Sorokin through traffic to tie the game at one apiece.