Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-16-5) AT CALGARY FLAMES (20-23-4)

3:00 PM ET | SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders continue their seven-game road trip with a matinee matchup against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

The Islanders earned a 1-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, which ended Connor McDavid’s 20-game point streak and marked the first shutout win in Edmonton since 1983. Anthony Duclair netted the game’s lone goal on the team’s only power play. Ilya Sorokin turned away all 35 shots the Oilers directed his way and earned his fifth shutout of the season, which leads the NHL.

PROJECTED LINES

See below for how the Islanders lined up at practice on Friday. Check back on Saturday morning for any updates to the lineup.

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Max Shabanov – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman

Kyle MacLean– Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist– Scott Mayfield

RITTICH TO START AGAINST FLAMES

David Rittich will start between the pipes against the Flames on Saturday afternoon. Rittich began his NHL career in Calgary and played with the franchise for five years.

The Islanders goaltender is 3-0-0 with a 1.30 GAA, a .953 SV% and one shutout against Pacific Division opponents this season but is searching for his first career win against his former team.

Rittich is 11-5-3 with a 2.40 GAA, a .910 SV% and two shutouts this season.