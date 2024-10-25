Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-2-2) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (5-4-1)

7 PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders kick off a back-to-back weekend set on Friday when they take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

The Isles are coming off a frustrating 1-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, a game in which they outshot their opponent 29-11, but came away empty. The Isles have been shut out three times in their first six games of the season, which is a franchise first to start a year.

While offense has been hard to come by, the Islanders have been quite good defensively, as their 2.50 goals against per game is tied for fifth lowest in the NHL.

The Devils are coming off a 5-3 loss against Detroit on Thursday night in the Motor City. The regulation defeat extended New Jersey’s winless streak to three straight games (0-2-1) and they’ve allowed 19 goals over that span.

The Isles went 1-2-1 against the Devils last season, but are 17-7-1 in their last 25 games against the Devils and are 9-3-0 in their last 12 trips to Prudential Center.