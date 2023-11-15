Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders picked up one of a possible 10 points in their last five games, which marks their longest winless skid since going winless in six consecutive games (0-4-2) from Jan. 16-25 last season.

- With Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Oilers, the Islanders fell below NHL -.500 for the first time since October 26, 2022, per Islanders team statistician Eric Hornick.

- Nearly 10 months after the trade, Bo Horvat is expecting heightened emotions in facing his former team for the first time in Vancouver on Wednesday.

“I’m going to be nervous and excited,” Horvat said on Monday. “So many emotions running through for Wednesday. I spent a long time there and built a family there, made a lot of friends [in Vancouver]. It’s going to be emotional, but it’ll be a fun night to be back there.”

Horvat wore the “C” for Vancouver for four of his nine seasons with the team. The center recorded 27 points (11G, 16A) through 43 games played as an Islander. Horvat was acquired by the Islanders on Jan. 30 in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, which was later dealt for defenseman Filip Hronek.

- Adam Pelech returned to the lineup on Monday, playing for the first time since Nov. 7.

- Mathew Barzal’s goal at the :40 second mark of Monday’s game marks the second time this season the Islanders were able to get on the board within the first minute of action.

- Brock Nelson tied a career-best 10 shots on goal on Monday.

CANUCKS NOTES

- The Canucks are on a heater to start the season with a record of 11-3-1 – marking their best start in franchise history – and have won six of their last seven games. They stand second in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

- Carson Soucy (lower-body) is not expected to face the Islanders on Wednesday. The defenseman left Sunday’s 5–2 win over the Montreal Canadiens and did not return. In a related move, the Canucks called up Akito Hirose from the AHL Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday.

- The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jack Studnicka on waivers Monday.

- Quinn Hughes has been having a dominant start to the season with five goals and 18 assists. His 23 points leads all NHL defensemen, while his 18 assists ties for the league best.

The 24-year-old spent parts of six seasons with Vancouver and was named its captain in September. Hughes succeeded Bo Horvat as captain.

- Beauvillier will face his former team for the second time since the trade. The 26-year-old forward has six points (2G, 4A) through 15 games this season. He scored both of those goals in his 500th NHL game on Nov. 2 against the Sharks.

- Elias Pettersson leads the NHL with 25 points (7G, 18A) in his sixth season with Vancouver. He broke triple digits in points last season, recording a career best 39 goals and 63 assists through 80 games.

- The Canucks own the league’s highest goals for average with 4.40 GF/GP.

- Their power play (31.6%) ranks third in the NHL.