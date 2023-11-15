News Feed

Horvat Ready to Return to Vancouver with Islanders

Islanders forward is “nervous and excited” to play in Vancouver for first time with Islanders

A return to Vancouver has lingered in the back of Bo Horvat’s mind for some time, so it’s only natural that a wave of emotions are coming to the forefront ahead of Wednesday, when the Islanders are set to take on the Canucks.

“I’m going to be nervous and excited,” Horvat said on Monday in Edmonton. “There are so many emotions that are going to be running through for Wednesday.”

Horvat has a long history in Vancouver. He was drafted ninth overall by the Canucks in 2013 and played 621 games with the franchise over nine seasons, serving as the team captain from 2019-23. There was a lot of growth as a player and a person, from prospect to captain, teenager to family man and a lot of close friendships forged along the way.

“I spent a lot of time there, I built a family there and made a lot of friends, my family has made a lot of friends,” Horvat said. “It’s going to be emotional, but a fun night to be back there.”

Horvat was acquired by the Islanders in January and has been a key contributor for the team ever since. He helped lift the Islanders out of a midseason funk last season and get into the playoffs and is second on the team with 11 points (4G, 7A) in 13 games played this season.

“Obviously he fits right in with us,” Cal Clutterbuck said. “Arguably we’ve got three number one centermen. He gives you versatility, he gives you options, he wins face offs, he scores, he provides you with options. Over an 82-game season and seeing different teams every night, options are good.”

Horvat acknowledged that not every fan may be as excited to see him, referencing the controversy that flared up on Canada’s west coast during postgame comments in April when he compared playing for the Islanders and Canucks.

“I think some of them were pretty upset with what I said last year, but I think the fans took it more personal than I wanted them to take it,” Horvat said. “It wasn’t directed at them, I was more upset with how everything went down last year. I couldn’t be happier to be here, but just the way everything went down beforehand, all the media stuff and how my family and I were treated, it definitely stung a little bit and definitely something I didn’t forget.”

Horvat doesn’t totally know what to expect in his return and while he hasn’t tapped Jean-Gabriel Pageau for his perspective, Pageau can relate to Horvat’s situation. Pageau played parts of eight seasons in Ottawa and returned with the Islanders for the first time on March 5, 2020, just five games into his Isles tenure.

The Ottawa native described it as a weird experience walking into the building again, recognizing the faces of the security guards and the team staff, before getting rerouted to the visitor’s locker room.

“You feel some distractions a little bit,” Pageau said. “You're not in what used to be your locker room. That's a weird feeling. You come in and see the security guards who used to be on your side. You see the people that work in the rink and you see the trainer's, media and just everything feels different. Even coming on the ice from the other side and then you see the signs on the ice from some fans who appreciated the player that played there. It's weird.”

There’s also the video tribute, which has become standard practice around the league. As much as a player’s focus is dialed in when they’re on the ice, Pageau said it’s worth watching and enjoying the moment instead of trying to play it cool.

“A lot of emotion comes through your head, good memories and good times,” Pageau said. “It’s just good to see [fans and teammates] again and then to get that appreciation. You just try to enjoy the moment, watch the video and remind you of some good stuff.”

The first game back also reminded Pageau of something else.  

“That's also where you learn that the hockey, at the end of the day is a business and sometimes you get moved around,” he said.

It’s a lesson Horvat learned last year, when the Canucks let him go into the final year of his contract.

“You’re told one thing and the opposite happens,” Horvat said. “A lot of stuff that went on that didn’t sit well, but it led me to here, and I couldn’t be happier to be here. My family loves it here, I love it here and this organization has treated me amazingly and same with my family.”

It took some time for Horvat to get settled in off the ice on Long Island, but he’s feeling comfortable in his new surroundings and is enjoying all that Long Island – and having New York City nearby – have to offer.

“I love it,” Horvat said. “It’s been awesome so far in the community that we’re in, the kids are loving the schools and everyone has made it a super easy transition.”

Horvat is bound to get plenty of attention in his return, especially with the Islanders playing in a nationally-televised game. While it may feel weird at first, once the puck drops, Horvat’s focus will be on finding a way to get help get his team back in the win column. As long as the game has been on his mind, Wednesday offers a chance at some closure.

“They [the community, city, fans and teammates] all treated me with respect and it was a great time in my life,” Horvat said. “[There are] a lot of emotions, but I couldn’t be happier to be on Long Island as well and loving where I am right now. Everything happens for a reason and I’m happy to be here.”