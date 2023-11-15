Horvat Ready to Return to Vancouver with Islanders

A return to Vancouver has lingered in the back of Bo Horvat’s mind for some time, so it’s only natural that a wave of emotions are coming to the forefront ahead of Wednesday, when the Islanders are set to take on the Canucks.

“I’m going to be nervous and excited,” Horvat said on Monday in Edmonton. “There are so many emotions that are going to be running through for Wednesday.”

Horvat has a long history in Vancouver. He was drafted ninth overall by the Canucks in 2013 and played 621 games with the franchise over nine seasons, serving as the team captain from 2019-23. There was a lot of growth as a player and a person, from prospect to captain, teenager to family man and a lot of close friendships forged along the way.

“I spent a lot of time there, I built a family there and made a lot of friends, my family has made a lot of friends,” Horvat said. “It’s going to be emotional, but a fun night to be back there.”

Horvat was acquired by the Islanders in January and has been a key contributor for the team ever since. He helped lift the Islanders out of a midseason funk last season and get into the playoffs and is second on the team with 11 points (4G, 7A) in 13 games played this season.

“Obviously he fits right in with us,” Cal Clutterbuck said. “Arguably we’ve got three number one centermen. He gives you versatility, he gives you options, he wins face offs, he scores, he provides you with options. Over an 82-game season and seeing different teams every night, options are good.”

Horvat acknowledged that not every fan may be as excited to see him, referencing the controversy that flared up on Canada’s west coast during postgame comments in April when he compared playing for the Islanders and Canucks.

“I think some of them were pretty upset with what I said last year, but I think the fans took it more personal than I wanted them to take it,” Horvat said. “It wasn’t directed at them, I was more upset with how everything went down last year. I couldn’t be happier to be here, but just the way everything went down beforehand, all the media stuff and how my family and I were treated, it definitely stung a little bit and definitely something I didn’t forget.”