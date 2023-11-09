Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-3-3) AT BOSTON BRUINS (10-1-1)

7 PM | TD GARDEN

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders hit the road to take on the Boston Bruins for a Thursday night matchup at TD Garden.

The Islanders saw a five-game point streak (3-0-2) come to an end on Tuesday night with a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Noah Dobson and Oliver Wahlstrom (PPG) found the back of the net for the Islanders, but Pat Maroon (1G, 1A), Vinni Lettieri, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves in the loss in his first home start of the season, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves in the win. The Islanders power play went 1-for-5, while the penalty kill went 3-for-4.

The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night. John Beecher, Mason Lohrei and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, while Wyatt Johnston and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars. The Bruins have not lost consecutive games so far this season, with their only regulation loss coming on Saturday to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Islanders went 0-2-1 last season against the Bruins and are 0-4-2 in their last six trips to Boston.,

“Their team has had a lot of success last season and to start this season,” Hudson Fasching said. “They’re a strong team and they play well. We’ll have to be on our A-game tomorrow for sure, it’s a game we’re excited about though. We love playing at TD Garden, there’s a lot of energy in that building.”