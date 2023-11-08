Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 8

Bo Horvat (DTD, lower body) and Adam Pelech (maintenance) missed Wednesday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center, but will travel to Boston with the team.

For Horvat, who blocked a shot in Saturday’s OT loss to Carolina, Wednesday marked his third consecutive missed skate. Horvat also missed Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. The center has nine points (4G, 5A) through 10 games this season.

Per Head Coach Lane Lambert, Horvat is considered day to day and will be traveling with the team to Boston for Thursday's matchup against the Bruins.

"We'll see what happens tomorrow," Lambert said after Wednesday's practice. "24 hours could tell us a lot."

Pelech also missed practice, but his absence was due to maintenance, per Lambert. He will also travel with the team to Boston.

The defenseman returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 4-2 loss against the Wild after missing Saturday's contest. Pelech has one assist and 22 blocks through 10 games.