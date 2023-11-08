News Feed

The Skinny: Wild 4, Islanders 2

The Skinny: Wild 4, Islanders 2
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 4-2 to Wild 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 4-2 to Wild 
Isles Day to Day: Mayfield In, Horvat and Pelech Game-time Decisions vs Wild

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield In, Horvat and Pelech Game-time Decisions vs Wild
Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild

Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 6, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 6, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6
Zdeno Chara Runs NYC Marathon

Zdeno Chara Runs NYC Marathon
Maven's Memories: Remembering Coach Terry Simpson

Maven's Memories: Remembering Coach Terry Simpson
The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 OT 

The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 OT 
3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 4-3 OT Loss to Hurricanes

3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 4-3 OT Loss to Hurricanes
Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Hurricanes

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Hurricanes
Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes
The Skinny: Islanders 3, Capitals 0

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Capitals 0
This Day in Isles History: Nov. 3

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 3
3 Takeaways: Isles Capitalize on Chances in 3-0 Win Over Washington

3 Takeaways: Isles Capitalize on Chances in 3-0 Win Over Washington
Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals
Lamoriello Looking Forward to Stadium Series

Lamoriello Looking Forward to Stadium Series
The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 31, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 31, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 8

Horvat (day to day) and Pelech (maintenance) miss practice, but are expected to travel with the team to Boston

Horvat Pelech split
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Bo Horvat (DTD, lower body) and Adam Pelech (maintenance) missed Wednesday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center, but will travel to Boston with the team. 

For Horvat, who blocked a shot in Saturday’s OT loss to Carolina, Wednesday marked his third consecutive missed skate. Horvat also missed Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. The center has nine points (4G, 5A) through 10 games this season.

Per Head Coach Lane Lambert, Horvat is considered day to day and will be traveling with the team to Boston for Thursday's matchup against the Bruins. 

"We'll see what happens tomorrow," Lambert said after Wednesday's practice. "24 hours could tell us a lot."  

Pelech also missed practice, but his absence was due to maintenance, per Lambert. He will also travel with the team to Boston. 

The defenseman returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 4-2 loss against the Wild after missing Saturday's contest. Pelech has one assist and 22 blocks through 10 games.

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.
/

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 8

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

Practice 11/8: Lane Lambert

Practice 11/8: Hudson Fasching

Practice 11/8: Oliver Wahlstrom