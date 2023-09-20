Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport 

News Feed

Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing
Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp
Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 
Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America
Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 
Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 
This Day in Isles History: September 15
Maggio Jumping from Junior to Pro 
Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Fourth Puppy 
Islanders Sign George
Clutterbuck Throws Ceremonial Pitch at Mets Game 
Four Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello’s Season-Opening Press Conference  
Andrew Ladd Announces Retirement
Islanders Third Jersey Schedule
Maven's Memories: Remembering a Week with Isles Goalie George Maneluk
Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Health Distribute 500 Backpacks to Kids
Maven's Memories: The Day the Captains Convened
William Dufour and Ruslan Iskhakov on their elevated confidence, dynamic and family support

NYI Dufour Iskhakov Split
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

After making their American Hockey League debuts last season, William Dufour and Ruslan Iskhakov arrived at the New York Islanders 2023 Rookie Camp with a noticeable confidence and a fresh focus. 

“They’re just more comfortable,” Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky said. “They know what to expect. There's a lot of firsts in camp that they've already been through now.”

Dufour and Iskhakov played 69 games apiece in Bridgeport and collected 48 and 51 points respectively in their first full American Hockey League seasons. Dufour was drafted in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, while Iskhakov was drafted in the second round (43rd overall) in 2018. They’ve had a similar pathway thus far in their careers, even finding a lot in common off the ice.

“It’s nice to have a mirror,” Dufour said. “We were two rookies last year [and] two of the youngest guys, so we have a good chemistry together. He’s such a good player and it’s nice to have him here.”

Now alongside each other again at Rookie Camp, the two are bouncing off each other ahead of the training camp to sharpen their on-ice skills. 

“We’re trying to get those two-on-ones and two-on-twos together,” Iskhakov said. “[Dufour] has a good shot and I have some playmaking ability.”

2023 Rookie Camp Day 2: Ruslan Iskhakov

On the sixth day of rookie camp on Tuesday, their chemistry was on full display. The two shared a fist bump after Dufour dished a pass to Iskhakov, who found the back of the net in practice.

“The last few days have been really good with [Iskhakov],” Kowalsky said. “He got that chance in the scrimmage today where he beat the guy to the net. And even though he's small, he still gets to those hard areas.” 

The 23-year-old left winger worked on his strength over the summer and is looking to build off of his first AHL season. Iskhakov retained a lot from Kowalsky’s coaching style, who he served as an assistant coach in Bridgeport last season. 

"He was talking to me throughout the whole season to move my legs and use my shot more,” Iskhakov said. “He was the coach on the power play, so he was helping me a lot with that aspect.”

Islanders 2023 Rookie Camp Day 6
Notorious for his shot and scoring ability, Dufour entered the AHL after a 56-goal, 60-assist campaign with the St. John Sea Dogs and earning QMJHL MVP for the 2021-22 season. The 21-year-old right winger pointed out that he worked on his skating over the summer and focused on building lower-body strength in the gym, which paid off in the eyes of Kowalsky. 

“Dufour looks like he's been quicker with his feet in his first step,” Kowalsky said. “And then the big thing for him is just maintaining that intensity. He’s really done that through every ice session.”

With Rookie Camp in the rear-view mirror, Kowalsky is looking forward to seeing how Dufour and Iskhakov will fare with the pros when training camp officially kicks off on Thursday. 

“They've looked good in this rookie camp as they should because they're not veterans, but they have some experience under their belt,” Kowalsky said. “Now, I’m excited to see them with the with the NHL guys.” 

With a full season in Bridgeport on their resume, Dufour and Iskhakov are moving toward a position of leadership. Iskhakov vividly remembers his own experience of his first camp, so he wanted to make newcomers feel as comfortable as possible.

“Guys who are coming here for the first time, they’re nervous,” Iskhakov said. “I’m just trying to help them out because I was in a similar situation. Last year, I didn’t know everybody’s name or where the gym or ice was. So, I try to grab the new guys off the ice to go watch a movie or get some food, just trying to help them out."

Though bonding with teammates can translate to on-ice success, family support is also meaningful. Dufour, a native of Quebec City, expressed gratitude for the continuous encouragement of his parents. 

“They’re proud of me and they want me to work hard,” Dufour said. “My dad helped me train all summer, he was all over me. And my mom has been my mentor since I was born. She didn’t miss a single game when I was in junior… except when I was in Maritimes… that was a little too far for her.” 

For Iskhakov, who is from Moscow, Russia, the distance between him and his family is more of a challenge. 

“During the season, I can only FaceTime my family so it’s pretty hard for me because I'm a big family guy,” Iskhakov said. “I have a little sister and she's kind of upset that I'm away from home for a long time. She’s 11, so she's at the age where she wants attention and wants everything.” 

Despite his friends and family missing him during the season - especially his little sister – they’re cheering him on every step of the way in his career. 

“They’ve been completely understanding,” Iskhakov said. “They know that it’s my dream, and this is what I've been working for. I'm really lucky to have them.”

