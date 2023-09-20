Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport 

After making their American Hockey League debuts last season, William Dufour and Ruslan Iskhakov arrived at the New York Islanders 2023 Rookie Camp with a noticeable confidence and a fresh focus.

“They’re just more comfortable,” Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky said. “They know what to expect. There's a lot of firsts in camp that they've already been through now.”

Dufour and Iskhakov played 69 games apiece in Bridgeport and collected 48 and 51 points respectively in their first full American Hockey League seasons. Dufour was drafted in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, while Iskhakov was drafted in the second round (43rd overall) in 2018. They’ve had a similar pathway thus far in their careers, even finding a lot in common off the ice.

“It’s nice to have a mirror,” Dufour said. “We were two rookies last year [and] two of the youngest guys, so we have a good chemistry together. He’s such a good player and it’s nice to have him here.”

Now alongside each other again at Rookie Camp, the two are bouncing off each other ahead of the training camp to sharpen their on-ice skills.

“We’re trying to get those two-on-ones and two-on-twos together,” Iskhakov said. “[Dufour] has a good shot and I have some playmaking ability.”