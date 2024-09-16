Duclair to Start Training Camp on Line with Barzal and Horvat

Anthony Duclair was so eager to get on the ice with his new teammates that the winger arrived on Long Island two weeks ahead of training camp to get acclimated to the area.

“I'm just really excited, first and foremost,” Duclair said. “Obviously going to free agency, I had a lot of decisions to make, and I just felt looking at this lineup, I can fit in really easy.”

While the line charts for Oct. 10 aren’t set, Head Coach Patrick Roy said the plan at the onset of camp is to put Duclair alongside Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. Roy cited Duclair’s speed as the asset that complements Barzal and Horvat.

“We'll try him at the beginning with Bo [Horvat] and [Mat Barzal], see how it goes, and we'll go from there,” Roy said. “I think he can be a good addition to the team.”

Duclair has a proven record of putting the puck in the net as well, with 31 goals in 2021-22 with Florida and 24 last season split between San Jose and Tampa Bay. While Roy envisions Duclair with Horvat and Barzal, Duclair knows he must earn that spot.

“I'm just looking forward to whoever I'm playing with, to build chemistry as fast as possible,” Duclair added. “That's my goal every year, just try to get to know the guys on and off the ice. In practice, that's where it starts.”