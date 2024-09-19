Isles Day to Day: 2024-25 Training Camp Begins

The New York Islanders kicked off their 2024-25 Training Camp on Thursday at Northwell Health Ice Center. See the full roster here.

Group A, comprised of 10 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders took the ice first.

Group A:

Forwards (10)

13 - Mathew Barzal

11 - Anthony Duclair

20 - Hudson Fasching

14 - Bo Horvat

45 - Alex Jefferies

46 - Fredrik Karlstrom

49 - Eetu Liukas

48 - Matthew Maggio

17 - Matt Martin

58 - Cam Thiesing

Defensemen (6)

34 - Grant Hutton

59 - Artyom Kudashov

37 - Travis Mitchell

3 - Adam Pelech

6 - Ryan Pulock

41 - Marshall Warren

Goalies (2)

50 - Marcus Hogberg

40 - Semyon Varlamov

Check back throughout the day for updates and news.