Isles Day to Day: 2024-25 Training Camp Begins

The Islanders kicked off their 2024-25 Training Camp on Thursday

IMG_3687
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders kicked off their 2024-25 Training Camp on Thursday at Northwell Health Ice Center. See the full roster here.

Group A, comprised of 10 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders took the ice first.

Group A:

Forwards (10)

13 - Mathew Barzal
11 - Anthony Duclair
20 - Hudson Fasching
14 - Bo Horvat
45 - Alex Jefferies
46 - Fredrik Karlstrom
49 - Eetu Liukas
48 - Matthew Maggio
17 - Matt Martin
58 - Cam Thiesing

Defensemen (6)

34 - Grant Hutton
59 - Artyom Kudashov
37 - Travis Mitchell
3 - Adam Pelech
6 - Ryan Pulock
41 - Marshall Warren

Goalies (2)

50 - Marcus Hogberg
40 - Semyon Varlamov

Check back throughout the day for updates and news.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF DUCLAIR

Anthony Duclair has officially arrived.

The 6'0," 200 lbs. forward hit the ice this morning for Day One of his first training camp on Long Island, practicing on a line with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat.

News Feed

Islanders Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

Tikkanen Taking Second Rookie Camp in Stride

Gill Gearing Up for First Season Pro

Islanders Raise Over $700K at 16th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS

Islanders Attempt Happy Gilmore Swing at Golf Outing

Duclair to Start Training Camp on Line with Barzal and Horvat

This Day in Isles History: September 15

Maggio Motivated, Making Adjustments Ahead of Second Pro Season

Jefferies Ready to Pick Up Where He Left Off

Lamoriello Offers Updates Ahead of Training Camp

Kinkaid Attending Rookie Camp After Inking PTO 

Tsyplakov Excited for Opportunity with Islanders

New York Islanders, Clark Gillies Foundation Partner with Ronald McDonald House to Create Inspiring Hockey-Themed Room

Islanders Announce 2024-25 Rookie Camp Roster

Lee Throws Honorary First Pitch at Mets Game

This Day in Isles History: September 5

JetBlue Soars into New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Distribute 500 Backpacks in Second Annual Event