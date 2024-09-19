Isles Day to Day: 2024-25 Training Camp Begins

The New York Islanders kicked off their 2024-25 Training Camp on Thursday at Northwell Health Ice Center. See the full roster here.
Group A, comprised of 10 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders took the ice first.
Group A:
Forwards (10)
13 - Mathew Barzal
11 - Anthony Duclair
20 - Hudson Fasching
14 - Bo Horvat
45 - Alex Jefferies
46 - Fredrik Karlstrom
49 - Eetu Liukas
48 - Matthew Maggio
17 - Matt Martin
58 - Cam Thiesing
Defensemen (6)
34 - Grant Hutton
59 - Artyom Kudashov
37 - Travis Mitchell
3 - Adam Pelech
6 - Ryan Pulock
41 - Marshall Warren
Goalies (2)
50 - Marcus Hogberg
40 - Semyon Varlamov
Check back throughout the day for updates and news.