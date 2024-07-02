Duclair’s Excited to Join Islanders, Reunite with Roy

On the NHL’s most hectic day of the year, Anthony Duclair received a meaningful phone call from a former coach and mentor in New York Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy, who expressed his desire for Duclair to join his team.

“When your coach calls you and tells you [that] he wants you on his team, it's hard to say no, especially when it's someone that you have a tremendous amount of respect for," Duclair said.

Duclair’s connection to Roy dates back to his days in the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts, where he played two seasons under Roy from 2011-13. The Pointe-Claire, Quebec native up 116 points in 118 games under Roy, en route to developing into an NHL-ready player.

“[Roy] is a big reason for me coming to the Island. I played for him, and I know what to expect,” Duclair said. “I'm extremely, extremely excited to be joining the Islanders and I’m very excited to be coached by him again. It’s a great fit.”

Roy and the Islanders organization wanted Duclair for good reason. The speedy, the 5’11”, 197 lbs. left winger has notched 146 goals and 303 points in his 10-year NHL career, notably eclipsing 30 goals in 2021-22 with the Florida Panthers. The Islanders inked Duclair to a four-year deal on Monday, showing their belief in the value the 28-year-old winger can bring to the group.