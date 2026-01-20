Duclair Earns First Iron Man Mask in Win Over Vancouver

Anthony Duclair scored two goals in Monday night's 4-3 win over Vancouver and as a result, scored his first Iron Man mask of the season in the process.

The winger tied the score twice for the Islanders, first with a short-side snipe on Kevin Lankinen to make it 1-1 and later with a one-timer from the slot on an Isles power play to tie the score 2-2. He also finished the game with a team-high tying four shots on goal.

The goals are piling up for Duclair, who was four in his last four games and seven goals in his last seven games, dating back to a five-point night against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 6.

“I feel good,” Duclair said. “Obviously I’ve been playing with some really good players, I keep saying it. Barzy is finding me and I love to play with him and Lee. I think as a line we’re finding our chemistry together.”

Ilya Sorokin had the Iron Man mask before Duclair.