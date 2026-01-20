Takeaways: Duclair Scores Twice, Isles Beat Canucks 4-3

The New York Islanders got back in the win column on Monday night, beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a back-and-forth tilt at Rogers Arena.

Anthony Duclair scored twice, while Ryan Pulock and Tony DeAngelo (GWG, A) also found the back of the net for the Islanders.

Max Sasson, Evander Kane and Drew O’Connor scored for Vancouver, who saw their winless stretch hit 11 games.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 29-of-32 in the win, while Kevin Lankinen stopped 28-of-32 in the loss.

With the win, the Islanders improved to 3-2-1 on their seven-game road trip and are officially guaranteed to finish with at least a .500 record on the trip.

“It was an important win for us today,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said, citing the Pittsburgh Penguins win earlier in the day.