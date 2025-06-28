Darche Fares Well in First Draft as Isles GM

Isles GM and EVP Mathieu Darche reflects on a busy weekend that saw the Islanders acquire nine picks, including three first-rounders, plus a hearty return for Noah Dobson

By Rachel Luscher
All eyes were on Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche as the Isles were the center of attention entering the 2025 NHL Draft. The new GM was busy in the weeks and days leading up to the draft and ultimately fared well in his first go-around as the final decision maker. The Isles reaped nine picks in the draft – including the first-overall pick in Matthew Schaefer – and made an impact trade to acquire two more first-round picks.

The moves may have come with the spotlight and flare, but Darche remained laser-focused on his goal to improve the team and set the organization up for future success.

“The decisions I make is never to put on show, or for me to look good,” Darche said. “It’s always for the best interest of the New York Islanders. We took advantage of our opportunities.”

Darche kicked off the draft by making the expected decision to draft Schaefer, who was ranked as the top North American skater by NHL’s Central Scouting. Darche was impressed by the defenseman’s high-end skills as well as his character.

“He’s the total package,” Darche told NHL Network. “He’s an elite defenseman, can skate both ways. On top of being an outstanding player, he is an outstanding individual. When you spend time with him, his maturity level as a 17-year-old is off the charts.

NHL Draft 2025 - Mathieu Darche

Taking Schaefer at one was a simple decision that preceded a much more complex move. Darche made a splash with a trade that sent Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for the 16th and 17th overall picks, along with winger Emil Heineman who recorded 18 points (10G, 8A) in 62 games for the Habs.

The intention was to keep Dobson, but after both sides couldn’t come to terms on a contract for the restricted free agent, the focus shifted to finding a good landing spot for the 25-year-old defenseman while Darche gunned for the best return possible.

“It happens in sports, the whole negotiation was very amicable,” Darche said. “[Dobson] did what was best for him, and I did what was best for the New York Islanders, it was as simple as that.”

With the 16th and 17th overall picks in hand, Darche was proactive in making calls to inquire on getting NHL-proven players, while he also attempted to trade up in the draft, but wouldn’t pull the trigger unless the move made complete sense for the team.

“In this job you have to be nimble and adjust to what’s coming,” Darche said.

He was more than happy with the way the situation shook out, as the 16th and 17th overall picks panned out to be two highly-touted prospects. The Isles secured Swedish winger – and second-ranked international skater – Victor Eklund and defenseman – and ninth-ranked North American skater – Kashawn Aitcheson that were ranked high internally, describing them as “unbelievable competitors.”

“Sometimes everything happens for a reason, because the guys that we drafted at 16 and 17, we had them much higher on our list and we were beyond excited they were still available at those spots," Darche said. “We got two outstanding gentlemen in Victor and Kashawn.”

Darche rounded out day two by making six picks including four forwards, one defensemen and one goalie, where he gave credit to his scouts for their work ethic that went into a successful haul in rounds 2-7.

The hectic schedule doesn’t end here for Darche and the Islanders. With free agency coming up on Tuesday, Darche will stick with the same mindset that led to his success in the 2025 NHL Draft, which is to stay nimble, open-minded and a forward-focused mentality.

“I’ve been working the phones in the last two weeks, I’ll be working the phone on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday,” Darche said.“If there’s a way through signings, through trades, we’ll look at everything. My job is to look at every opportunity we may have and try to improve the team.”

PHOTOS: Isles First Round Picks Arrive on LI

New York Islanders prospects Matthew Schaefer, Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson arrive on Long Island following their first-round selections at the 2025 NHL Draft. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/NewYorkIslanders.

