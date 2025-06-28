Darche Fares Well in First Draft as Isles GM

All eyes were on Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche as the Isles were the center of attention entering the 2025 NHL Draft. The new GM was busy in the weeks and days leading up to the draft and ultimately fared well in his first go-around as the final decision maker. The Isles reaped nine picks in the draft – including the first-overall pick in Matthew Schaefer – and made an impact trade to acquire two more first-round picks.

The moves may have come with the spotlight and flare, but Darche remained laser-focused on his goal to improve the team and set the organization up for future success.

“The decisions I make is never to put on show, or for me to look good,” Darche said. “It’s always for the best interest of the New York Islanders. We took advantage of our opportunities.”

Darche kicked off the draft by making the expected decision to draft Schaefer, who was ranked as the top North American skater by NHL’s Central Scouting. Darche was impressed by the defenseman’s high-end skills as well as his character.

“He’s the total package,” Darche told NHL Network. “He’s an elite defenseman, can skate both ways. On top of being an outstanding player, he is an outstanding individual. When you spend time with him, his maturity level as a 17-year-old is off the charts.