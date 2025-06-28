Islanders 2025 Draft Notebook

ISLES SELECT POWER FORWARD IN SECOND ROUND

The Islanders added some size in the second round, as they selected Daniil Prokhorov 42nd overall, a physically imposing power forward who spent the last two seasons playing in the MHL, Russia’s junior league.

“He is a big boy and he plays a physical style,” Darche said. “He’ll be in Russia for another year or two, probably before he comes over. But he's a big boy that can score and that can that can throw a lot of big hits on the ice. So it's going to be interesting to have.”

The 18-year-old stands at an intimidating 6’6 and 219 lbs., using his size and strength to be a physical presence on the ice with an offensive upside. Prokhorov finished second on MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg with 20 goals and drew attention from scouts for his heavy shot.

“I’m always motivated to shoot, to attack close to the net,” Prokhorov said via translator. “As far as the NHL shot, I’m looking to get stronger.”

Prokhorov is entering an organization with an established group of core Russians, including goalies Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, as well as restricted free agents Alexander Romanov and Max Tsyplakov. He got to speak his native language with Romanov on the phone after his draft, in a special moment that got him mor excited to be part of the Islanders organization.

“I like it very much that there’s a Russian presence,” Prokhorov said via translator. “It’s helpful as a young guy coming in to have veterans, especially a Russian influence.”

Prokhorov’s brother got married this weekend, so the Isles prospect missed the family festivities, but his draft day was still special. Prokhorov can’t wait to celebrate with them soon as he kicks off his journey with the Isles.

“I was waiting for my name to be called and I’m very grateful for the Islanders to pick me,” Prokhorov said via translator. “I’m thankful for the trust they have in me and I’m going to work incredibly hard.”