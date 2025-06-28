Islanders 2025 Draft Notebook

The Islanders drafted five forwards, two defensemen and one goalie in the 2025 NHL Draft, read up on all the notes and quotes from day two

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

What a weekend.

The New York Islanders got quite the haul in the 2025 NHL Draft – making six picks on day two featuring four forwards, one defenseman and one goalie.

“We're happy with what we got,” Islanders GM and EVP Matthieu Darche said. “The [players] go through a process, but this day is also for our scouts. Our team, they work hard, they travel, they're in the small cities all across North America, Europe, and they find those special players. So you trust the process, and we'll see a lot of these kids this week at development camp. We're excited with what we got.”

Check out the six bios of the prospects selected on Day 2 here and explore the Islanders Draft Hub for all the news and behind the scenes content from what was a special weekend for the Islanders, along trivia and contests. See below for some notes and quotes about the newest Isles prospects.

ISLES SELECT POWER FORWARD IN SECOND ROUND

The Islanders added some size in the second round, as they selected Daniil Prokhorov 42nd overall, a physically imposing power forward who spent the last two seasons playing in the MHL, Russia’s junior league.

“He is a big boy and he plays a physical style,” Darche said. “He’ll be in Russia for another year or two, probably before he comes over. But he's a big boy that can score and that can that can throw a lot of big hits on the ice. So it's going to be interesting to have.”

The 18-year-old stands at an intimidating 6’6 and 219 lbs., using his size and strength to be a physical presence on the ice with an offensive upside. Prokhorov finished second on MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg with 20 goals and drew attention from scouts for his heavy shot.

“I’m always motivated to shoot, to attack close to the net,” Prokhorov said via translator. “As far as the NHL shot, I’m looking to get stronger.”

Prokhorov is entering an organization with an established group of core Russians, including goalies Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, as well as restricted free agents Alexander Romanov and Max Tsyplakov. He got to speak his native language with Romanov on the phone after his draft, in a special moment that got him mor excited to be part of the Islanders organization.

“I like it very much that there’s a Russian presence,” Prokhorov said via translator. “It’s helpful as a young guy coming in to have veterans, especially a Russian influence.”

Prokhorov’s brother got married this weekend, so the Isles prospect missed the family festivities, but his draft day was still special. Prokhorov can’t wait to celebrate with them soon as he kicks off his journey with the Isles.

“I was waiting for my name to be called and I’m very grateful for the Islanders to pick me,” Prokhorov said via translator. “I’m thankful for the trust they have in me and I’m going to work incredibly hard.”

ROMANO BRINGS SPEED AND SKATING ABILITY

Luca Romano brought the number of OHL prospects in the 2025 Isles draft class to three when he was drafted in the third round (74th overall).

It’s a big league, but a small world, as Romano roomed with first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer when they roomed together when they won gold for Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“He’s a great kid, great leader,” Romano said of Schaefer. “Great guy to be around. I really enjoyed my time rooming with him and hanging out with him. He’s a better kid off than the ice than he is on the ice.”

The speedster from Toronto, ON, also got to know Isles 17th overall pick Kashawn Aitcheson at the NHL Combine. They’ll all get to know each other better now that they’re in the same organization.

Romano put up three goals in five games en route to helping Canada win the gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup amid a breakout season with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers. The 5’11, 177 lbs. forward racked up 51 points (25G, 26A) in 67 games – following a rookie campaign of 22 points in 56 games in 2023-24. Romano also elevated his game in the postseason with 11 points (6G, 5A) in 16 games.

“I want to get bigger and stronger,” Romano said. “Using my speed and hockey IQ, I like to use my tools to push d back and push the pace of a game.”

Romano has been dreaming about getting drafted, waiting anxiously until he heard his name called, where he celebrated with his immediate family and coaches that made it out to LA to support him.

“A lot of nerves, I wasn’t sure where I was going to go,” Romano said. “When I heard my name being called, I was in shock, and it was a huge relief. I’m happy my family was here for it and got to enjoy it with me.”

POLETIN, KVASNICKA ADD FORWARD DEPTH

The Islanders bulked up their forward group with the additions of fourth-rounder Tomas Poletin (106th overall) and seventh-rounder Jacob Kvasnicka (202nd overall).

Poletin made his Liiga debut this season and ended the year with a promotion to Finland’s top professional league with the Pelicans. The Czechia native scored two goals in five games at the U18 World Championships, where he served as the team captain.

Kvasnicka is coming off an 18-goal, 39-point season with the USA National Team Development Program’s U-18 team. The 6’0, 170 lbs. winger is expected to play for the Penticton Vees of the WHL next season and is committed to the University of Minnesota the following year.

ISLES BOLSTER DEFENSE

The Islanders rounded out their later picks with an offensive defenseman in Sam Laurila and the lone goaltender they selected in Burke Hood.

Hood, who was taken in the sixth round (170th overall), is coming off a season where he posted a .910 SV% and a 3.13 GAA for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. The 6’3,” 202 lbs netminder served as a backup goalie for Team Canada in this past year’s U-18 World Championships, winning a gold medal.

Laurila, who was the Islanders’ fifth-round pick (138th overall) had a 41-point campaign, where the blueliner collected eight goals and 33 assists for the Fargo Force of the USHL. He’ll play at the University of North Dakota next season.

