Islanders Add Two Highly Touted Prospects with Back-to-Back Picks in 2025 NHL Draft

The New York Islanders drafted some high-end talent when they traded for the 16th and 17th pick ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, selecting winger Victor Eklund and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson respectively on Friday.

After being drafted minutes apart, they met virtually with Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche on stage together.

“Sometimes everything happens for a reason, because the guys that we drafted at 16 and 17, we had them much higher on our list and we were beyond excited they were still available at those spots," Darche said.

The Islanders snagged Eklund at 16th overall after the Swedish winger was ranked at number two among international skaters by NHL’s Central Scouting. The 5’11,” 169 lbs. winger was the top junior player in Sweden's Hockey Allsvenskan with a standout shot, collecting 31 points (19G, 12A) in 42 regular season games in his second season with Djurgårdens.

The 18-year-old will return to Sweden after Islanders development camp as he’ll play next season in the SHL with Djurgårdens IF. Eklund helped promote his club from the second to the top tier of Swedish hockey.

“It’s pretty nice to get drafted, especially in the first round,” Eklund said. “The main thing is the team and the organization, this was a dream, I feel like the New York Islanders are a great organization.”