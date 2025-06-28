Islanders Add Two Highly Touted Prospects with Back-to-Back Picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche is “beyond excited” winger Victor Eklund and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson were available

GettyImages-2222550604
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders drafted some high-end talent when they traded for the 16th and 17th pick ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, selecting winger Victor Eklund and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson respectively on Friday.

After being drafted minutes apart, they met virtually with Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche on stage together.

“Sometimes everything happens for a reason, because the guys that we drafted at 16 and 17, we had them much higher on our list and we were beyond excited they were still available at those spots," Darche said.

The Islanders snagged Eklund at 16th overall after the Swedish winger was ranked at number two among international skaters by NHL’s Central Scouting. The 5’11,” 169 lbs. winger was the top junior player in Sweden's Hockey Allsvenskan with a standout shot, collecting 31 points (19G, 12A) in 42 regular season games in his second season with Djurgårdens.

The 18-year-old will return to Sweden after Islanders development camp as he’ll play next season in the SHL with Djurgårdens IF. Eklund helped promote his club from the second to the top tier of Swedish hockey.

“It’s pretty nice to get drafted, especially in the first round,” Eklund said. “The main thing is the team and the organization, this was a dream, I feel like the New York Islanders are a great organization.”

In addition to the Swedish winger, the Islanders are getting a dynamic, two-way defender in Aitcheson. The blueliner posted 59 points (26G, 33A) for the OHL’s Barrie Colts, but his bread and butter is his defensive physicality, enjoying being a bit of a menace on the ice. His 26 goals in 2024-25 led his team and ranked third among all OHL defensemen, but his open-ice hits may really be his calling card.

“I’m a hard, two-way defenseman who can go against the other team’s top lines, get under people’s skin,” Aitcheson said.

The Toronto, ON native spent all three seasons in juniors with the Colts, racking up 101 points (35G, 66A) in 151 career games. He expressed his gratitude for the organization that prepared him to the point of being drafted.

“Since my first year they welcomed me with open arms, made sure I was taken care of and paid attention to,” Aitcheson said. “They were focused on my development and big credit to them.”

Both players value their families and their impact in the years leading up to draft day. Eklund has a pretty notable influence and role model in his older brother William Eklund, who was drafted seventh overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2021. With an NHL-caliber brother – he put up a career-high 58 points in his second full season last year - Eklund has the resources to know what to expect and what to be excited for when he makes the jump to North American hockey.

“Ever since [William] got drafted, I wanted to get drafted, so here I am,” Eklund said.

Eklund’s surreal experience of walking onto the big stage was something that his brother didn’t get to experience because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he was able to live vicariously through his younger brother, who couldn’t be more grateful for his support.

“It meant everything,” Victor Eklund said. “Also for him to live through this, because he didn’t get to do it, he did it online. It was special, he’s my best supporter.”

Both players are soaking in the experience of their draft day, looking ahead to developing in the Islanders organization.

“It was a super surreal moment. It was unbelievable honestly,” Aitcheson said. “I can’t believe that happened. Just such a great organization.”

Related Content

NHL Draft 2025 - Mathieu Darche

2025 NHL Draft Press Conference - Aitcheson & Eklund

Eklund, Aitcheson drafted No. 16, 17 by Islanders

Schaefer Pays Tribute to Late Mother After Getting Drafted by Islanders

News Feed

Islanders Select Eklund at No. 16

Islanders Select Aitcheson at No. 17

Schaefer Pays Tribute to Late Mother After Getting Drafted by Islanders

Islanders Add Elite Defenseman in Matthew Schaefer with First Overall Selection 

Islanders Acquire Two First-Round Picks in 2025 Draft and Heineman in Exchange for Dobson

Islanders Select Schaefer at No. 1

This Day in Isles History: June 27

A Tribute to Matt Martin: Forever an Islander

Matthew Schaefer | Prospect Profile

Islanders Select Victor Eklund 16th Overall 

Martin Named Special Assistant to the GM

Takeaways From Mathieu Darche’s Pre-Draft Press Conference

Islanders Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

This Day in Isles History: June 24

Catching Up with Isaiah George: Defenseman Recaps Rookie Season

Rocky Thompson Named Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach

This Day in Isles History: June 23

This Day in Isles History: June 19