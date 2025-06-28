Islanders Acquire Two First-Round Picks in 2025 Draft and Heineman in Exchange for Dobson

The New York Islanders have acquired the 16th and 17th overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft

Dobson-Trade-MTL
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have acquired the 16th and 17th overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, along with forward Emil Heineman from the Montreal Canadiens, in exchange for Noah Dobson.

Heineman, 23, played 62 games with the Canadiens last season, scoring 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points. The Leksand, Sweden native played portions of two seasons (2022-23 and 2023-24) in the American Hockey League with Laval Rocket, tallying 38 points (22 goals, 16 assists) in 59 games. A 6’2, 200-pound forward, Heineman played three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League for Leksands IF, totaling 26 goals and 20 assists for 46 points in 127 games. He was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Internationally, Heineman represented Sweden at the World Junior Championships in 2021 and helped Team Sweden capture a bronze medal at this year’s World Championships.

