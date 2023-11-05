Zdeno Chara Runs NYC Marathon

Chara previously ran the 2023 Boston Marathon, completing the race in 3:38:23, so the legendarily fit defenseman shaved nearly 20 minutes off his time in Boston. He's also run marathons in Wyoming, Maine and Massachusetts.

Chara spent five seasons with the Islanders (1997-2001, 2021-22) during his 24-year NHL career that included stops in Ottawa, Boston and Washington. Chara played 1,608 regular season games, recording 680 points (209G, 471A), winning the Norris Trophy in 2009 and the Stanley Cup in 2011.