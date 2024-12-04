Brock Nelson Named to Team USA for 4 Nations Face-Off

Brock Nelson will represent Team USA at this year’s 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The Islanders forward has 17 points (10G, 7A) through 26 games this season. Through 866 games with the Islanders, Nelson has recorded 548 points (285G, 263A), ranking ninth all-time in team history. Nelson is climbing the ranks on the Islanders all-time leaderboards, as his 866 games are sixth all-time, his 285 goals are seventh all-time (and second among American-born Islanders), while his 43 game-winning goals are fourth-highest in team history.

Nelson is seventh in goals and 13th in total points among active American players.

A gifted sharpshooter, Nelson has led the Islanders in goals for five-straight seasons, surpassing the 30-goal mark in each of the past three. Nelson’s 37 goals in the 2021-22 season marked a career-high.

Additionally, Nelson won the Accuracy Shooting competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, FL, which also marked his first All-Star Game appearance.