Brock Nelson Named to Team USA for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off to take place between Canada, Finland, Sweden and USA from Feb. 12-20

By Cory Wright
Brock Nelson will represent Team USA at this year’s 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The Islanders forward has 17 points (10G, 7A) through 26 games this season. Through 866 games with the Islanders, Nelson has recorded 548 points (285G, 263A), ranking ninth all-time in team history. Nelson is climbing the ranks on the Islanders all-time leaderboards, as his 866 games are sixth all-time, his 285 goals are seventh all-time (and second among American-born Islanders), while his 43 game-winning goals are fourth-highest in team history.

Nelson is seventh in goals and 13th in total points among active American players.

A gifted sharpshooter, Nelson has led the Islanders in goals for five-straight seasons, surpassing the 30-goal mark in each of the past three. Nelson’s 37 goals in the 2021-22 season marked a career-high.

Additionally, Nelson won the Accuracy Shooting competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, FL, which also marked his first All-Star Game appearance.

Nelson Named to Team USA for 4 Nations Face-Off

The Warroad, MN, native has represented the United States of America at four IIHF World Championships (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017), recording 28 points (16G, 12A) across 32 games and captured bronze in 2015. Nelson also represented Team USA at the 2011 World Junior Championships, earning a bronze medal.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston between Team USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden.

Each team will play a three-game round-robin, with the championship slated for Feb. 20 at TD Garden. Team USA’s schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. vs Finland (Centre Bell)
  • Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. vs Canada (Centre Bell)
  • Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. vs Sweden (TD Garden)

See Team USA’s full roster, as well as Canada, Finland and Sweden’s rosters here.

For more information about the 4 Nations Face-Off, click here.

