Representing Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off “Means A Lot” to Nelson

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Brock Nelson has been one of the most consistent goal scorers in the NHL.

Nelson’s 186 goals are 22nd in the NHL and seventh-most among Americans, while his 142 even-strength goals are fourth among US-born players and 11th in the NHL at large.

Over that same span, the NHL has not sent players to the Olympic Games, so Nelson’s chance to play on the international stage in a best-on-best format looked destined to be a victim of bad timing.

That changed on Wednesday, as Nelson was named to Team USA for upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best international tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

“It's super exciting,” Nelson said. “Anytime you can represent your country in any tournament, I’ve said it before, I think it means a lot. In something like this, it’s a little bit different, the first time of this form of tournament, it'll be exciting. I think the setup looks pretty awesome, the cities that it'll be in and the roster look awesome. [I’m] kind of soaking it in right now and happy to be a part of it.”