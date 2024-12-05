Representing Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off “Means A Lot” to Nelson

Nelson: Anytime I've been able to wear USA, it's special

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Brock Nelson has been one of the most consistent goal scorers in the NHL.

Nelson’s 186 goals are 22nd in the NHL and seventh-most among Americans, while his 142 even-strength goals are fourth among US-born players and 11th in the NHL at large.

Over that same span, the NHL has not sent players to the Olympic Games, so Nelson’s chance to play on the international stage in a best-on-best format looked destined to be a victim of bad timing.

That changed on Wednesday, as Nelson was named to Team USA for upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best international tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

“It's super exciting,” Nelson said. “Anytime you can represent your country in any tournament, I’ve said it before, I think it means a lot. In something like this, it’s a little bit different, the first time of this form of tournament, it'll be exciting. I think the setup looks pretty awesome, the cities that it'll be in and the roster look awesome. [I’m] kind of soaking it in right now and happy to be a part of it.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston between Team USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden, bringing four of the world’s top hockey powers together for an in-season tournament.

It will mark the seventh time the Warroad, MN, native had been tapped to represent his country, with five IIHF World Championships (2014-17, 2024) and a World Junior Hockey Championship (2011) already on his resume. Nelson won a bronze medal at the 2015 Worlds and the 2011 World Juniors.

If hockey is the family business for Nelson – you could argue Team USA would be the company, given the family’s close ties to USA Hockey.

Nelson’s uncle, Dave Christian, was part of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team that won Olympic gold in Lake Placid. His grandfather Bill Christian, and great uncle Roger Christian, both won Olympic gold medals with Team USA at the 1960 Squaw Valley games. Nelson’s great uncle, Gordon Christian, won a silver medal at the 1956 Cortina games.

“Anytime I've been able to wear USA, it's special,” Nelson said. “It means a lot, and it definitely makes me think back to those two [Bill and Dave] and what they did when they were playing, and how special it was.”

While growing up around gold medals seemed normal as a kid, Nelson said his appreciation for their accomplishments has only grown over time, as has the chance to win international competitions of his own.

“I remember first couple times I was able to see the gold medals and when the movie Miracle comes out, you start to learn a little bit more about what my grandfather and my uncle accomplished in hockey, and how important those events were,” Nelson said. “You started to see the significance and the importance of it a little bit more and appreciate it more and more as time as time has passed.”

Nelson had yet to call his grandfather and break the news about Team USA, but anticipated him being “jacked up” as he’s an avid follower of his grandson’s career.

There’s been a lot for Nelson’s family to celebrate of late, as Wednesday’s announcement marked the latest in a series of milestones and achievements for the 33-year-old. Nelson has led the Islanders in goals in each of the past five seasons, scoring a career-high 37 tallies in the 2021-22 campaign. He was selected to his first NHL All-Star Weekend in 2023 where he won the Accuracy Shooting competition.

“Representing the islanders, is something that you don't take for granted,” Nelson said. “To represent them at the same time as representing the country, I think it means a lot.”

For Nelson, the tournament will also be a chance to reunite with teammates of USA Hockey past, including Chris Kreider, who Nelson played with at the 2011 World Juniors and Jack Eichel, who was Nelson’s linemate with during the 2015 Worlds. Nelson also rejoins Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy as alumni of the 2017 Worlds squad. The Islanders forward is looking forward to playing with some of the younger American superstars.

“It'll be cool to get to know some of these guys, and see them up close, and watch their game,” Nelson said. “It’s an exciting thing, and I’m happy to be a part of it. It’s going to be awesome.”

