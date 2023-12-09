Bortuzzo Excited for Opportunity with Islanders

Robert Bortuzzo has been around long enough to know that opportunities in the NHL should not be taken for granted. As a result, the veteran defenseman was very appreciative of the opportunity in front of him with the New York Islanders.

Bortuzzo was acquired by the Islanders from the St. Louis Blues on Friday afternoon, helping fill the void on a banged-up Isles blue line that’s without Adam Pelech, Sebastian Aho and now Ryan Pulock. The Isles were looking a veteran with experience and Bortuzzo, who was limited to just four games this year in St. Louis, was looking for ice time. Both parties will get what they’re looking for when the Isles host the LA Kings on Saturday.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity and excited for the opportunity,” Bortuzzo said. “I've known that nothing's really given to you in this league, you kind of have to compete, and I’ve kind of had to do that my whole career for a spot and I look at this in the same light.”

Bortuzzo brings 13 years of NHL experience, spending the past 10 seasons in St. Louis, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2019. The rugged defenseman has played a hard game over his career, which has included a couple of run-ins with his now Islanders teammates, but the Isles are appreciative to have Bortuzzo’s rough-and-tumble style on their side.

“He plays hard,” Mathew Barzal said. “I've had some battles and I'm sure everybody in this room has had some battles with him over the last couple years, so nice to add a guy like that. He plays hard every night and you know personally from experience that he's a pain to play against so it's nice to have that in our locker room.”

Bortuzzo doesn’t know any of the Islanders personally, but said that former Blues teammates Nick Leddy and Thomas Greiss spoke highly of their time on Long Island.