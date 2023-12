Robert Bortuzzo has arrived on Long Island.

Less than 24 hours after being acquired by the Islanders, the defenseman was on the ice at the team's morning skate.

Bortuzzo's jersey number was also revealed, as the veteran will wear 41, the same number he wore in St. Louis and Pittsburgh.

Bortuzzo is the seventh player to wear 41 for the Islanders and first since Nikita Soshnikov.