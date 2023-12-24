3 Takeaways: Lee Leads Islanders Past Hurricanes 5-4

The New York Islanders are heading into the holiday break on a high note, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday night at PNC Arena.

Anders Lee’s 250th career goal held up as the game-winner, part of a three-point night (1G, 2A) for the Islanders’ captain. Sebastian Aho, Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) and Mike Reilly (1G, 1A) also scored for the Islanders, while Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri each had two assists.

Teuvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho (PPG), Jaccob Slavin and Stefan Noesen (PPG) scored for the Hurricanes. Ilya Sorokin stopped 36 of 40 shots in the win, while Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 of 28 in the loss.

With the win, the Islanders have points in 17 of their last 19 games. In the process, the Isles (40 points) leapfrogged the Philadelphia Flyers (39 points) for second place in the Metropolitan Division and put a little separation between themselves and the Hurricanes (38 points).

“We’ve been building here and putting a lot of solid hockey together,” Lee said. “Anytime you go into a break you want to be feeling good. We knew the importance of tonight.”