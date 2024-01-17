3 Takeaways: Isles Fall in Winnipeg 4-2

"A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION"

While Tuesday’s result wasn’t what the Islanders wanted, their effort far surpassed Monday’s 5-0 washout in Minnesota.

“Last night was frustrating on a bunch of different levels,” Kyle Palmieri said. “You have an opportunity to redeem yourself and obviously it didn't show up with the two points tonight, but I thought we competed hard and I thought we battled. Sometimes it just doesn't go your way but it's at least something to build on for the last game in this trip.”

The Islanders had some jump out of the gate on Tuesday night, pushing the pace with the Central Division leading Jets. Vilardi opened the scoring for the Jets at 9:41 of the first period, potting a Josh Morrissey rebound that caromed off Adam Lowry before making its way to Vilardi.

The Isles showed some pushback, with Lee deflecting a Mike Reilly point shot past Hellebuyck just as an Islanders power play expired at 15:53. The second period tilted a little more in the Jets’ favor, but Sorokin kept his team in the game until a pair of whacky Winnipeg goals 2:39 apart at the end of the period had the Isles down 3-1.

That’s not to say the Isles didn’t have chances of their own, with Noah Dobson getting a AAA chance in the second that went off the shaft of Hellebuyck’s stick when the game was tied 1-1.

Lee scored his second goal of the night – and his 16th in 20 career games vs Winnipeg – 35 seconds into the third period to make it 3-2. The Isles made a push, credited with six high-danger chances in the third period, but the stingy Jets kept them at bay, as Winnipeg has held their opponent to two or fewer goals in 20 of their last 21 games.

Penalties also hindered the Isles comeback bid, as they were shorthanded five times in the game, including a penalty with 4:22 to play in the third. Lee said while the Isles were largely able to overcome the penalties, it disrupted some of their flow. Connor eventually iced the game with an empty-netter in his first game since Dec. 10.

“Guys were working, guys responded,” Lee said. “Obviously, it wasn't enough to get the job done tonight, but I think it's a step in the right direction when you're facing adversity like this.”