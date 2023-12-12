3 Takeaways: Horvat Helps Isles Past Leafs 4-3 in OT

Bo Horvat scored the OT winner as the New York Islanders topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Monday night at UBS Arena.

It marked the third win in as many games for the Islanders – and second straight OT win – as the red-hot Islanders extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1). Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Casey Cizkas and Kyle Palmieri (1G, 1A) while Noah Dobson had a game-high three points (3A). Auston Matthews, John Tavares (1G, 1A) and Morgan Reilly scored for the Maple Leafs, who also saw their point streak extended to six games (4-0-2).

Ilya Sorokin won the battle of the Ilya’s, stopping 36 of 39 shots in the win, while Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 of 31 in the loss.

With the win, the Islanders (33 points) jumped into second place in the Metropolitan Division and are now 8-1-4 in their last 13 games.

"We have a lot of belief in here, a lot of really good hockey players and a lot of guys stepping up in big ways and different guys too," Horvat said. "And that's where you need to win hockey games and that's what we're doing right now."