Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction has officially come to a close following the VGK Rookies’ 5-3 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday afternoon at Toyota Sports Performance Center. Jesper Vikman was sturdy in net, with 23 saves on 26 shots. The Golden Knights saw goals from Mathieu Cataford and Ben Hemmerling, with Braeden Bowman netting his third goal of the tournament, and Bear Hughes notching his first and second.

