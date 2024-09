The Vegas Golden Knights rookies head into Saturday’s practice in good spirits following a 2-0 win against the LA Kings on Friday night at Toyota Sports Performance Center. The Golden Knights ended the game with 21 total shots on goal and went two-for-three on the power play. Jakub Brabenec and Braeden Bowman scored the two goals for Vegas.

Jesper Vikman and Carl Lindbom were strong in net; Vikman had 11 saves in the first half of the game, and Lindbom had 14 in the half.

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM