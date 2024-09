The Vegas Golden Knights rookies shined again after posting a 5-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday afternoon. Carl Lindbom stood strong in net with 18 saves on 21 shots. Braeden Bowman and Jakub Brabenec got on the scoresheet for the second time this weekend, with Viliam Kmec, Jacob Mathieu, and Matyas Sapovaliv notching their first tallies.

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM