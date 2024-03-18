VGK Announce Return of Bauer Empowered Program to Create Opportunities for Girls in Hockey

VEGAS (March 18, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Bauer Hockey announced today, March 18, the return of “Empowered,” an introductory program that provides free head to toe equipment for young girls looking to get started in hockey. Empowered first came to Vegas last June and this announcement furthers the Golden Knights’ efforts to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Set for June and July at America First Center in Henderson, this eight-week program will serve as a tool for girls from the ages of 5-12, with skating competency, to be introduced to the fundamentals of hockey. Led by female coaches, this program will take place once a week and will consist of two components meant to provide both on- and off-ice skill development.

The program is capped at 30 participants with each spot priced at $195 to cover ice and staffing costs. All equipment required to participate will be provided by Bauer Hockey. Bauer will also provide athlete ambassadors to assist participants.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the Vegas Golden Knights to bring back the Empowered program to create more opportunities for girls to play hockey,” said Mary-Kay Messier, Vice President of Global Marketing, Bauer Hockey.

“We know every time a child gets a stick in their hand or skates on their feet, there’s a good chance they will fall in love with this sport,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We appreciate Bauer’s generosity and can’t wait to see this next group of Empowered girls take the ice.”

Parents or guardians interested in having their child participate in the Empowered program can register here. Please note that participants must provide a USA Hockey membership number.

The Empowered program is an example of the many ways the Golden Knights have promoted female participation in hockey, which has increased by 572% in Nevada since the team joined the NHL, according to USA Hockey. Next month the Vegas Junior Golden Knights 14U girls team will participate in the USA Hockey National Championships, the first girls team from the state of Nevada to qualify for nationals.

For more information, contact VGK Director of Youth Hockey Programs & Fan Development Sheri Hudspeth at [email protected].

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.