Vegas Golden Knights Win NHL's 'The Stanley' for Game Presentation for Third Time

By Vegas Golden Knights
VEGAS (July 10, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights have won The Stanley for the league’s best Game Presentation, the NHL announced Tuesday evening at the NHL Club Business Meetings in Boston. The Stanleys are the NHL’s club business awards recognizing great achievements, creativity and results by teams across the NHL. Vegas has won The Stanley for Game Presentation three of the four times it has been awarded (2020, ’22 and ’24).

“We work tirelessly to ensure the experience at T-Mobile Arena is second to none,” said President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We appreciate this recognition as we continue to create the best possible environment at The Fortress.”

The Stanley for Game Presentation is the fifth Stanley the Vegas Golden Knights have won since the club’s inception. The Golden Knights won the Commissioner’s Award in 2018, Social Media Club of the Year in 2019 and Game Presentation of the Year now three times.

In the past year, the Golden Knights’ Game Entertainment and Production team has won the Best Overall Production and Best Overall Hockey Production at the Information Display and Entertainment Association (IDEA) Conference, as well as an Emmy Award for the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner raising ceremony.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTSThe Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

