Vegas Golden Knights Select Three Players on Day Two of 2024 NHL Draft

VEGAS (June 29, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights made three selections on day two of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft at Sphere at The Venetian, securing two forwards and a goaltender. Below is a full list of the team’s draft selections from Saturday. All coverage of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft is presented by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Pavel Moysevich, Goaltender

Birthplace: Minsk, Belarus

Height: 6-5

Weight: 187 lbs.

Age: 19

Catches: Left

Notes:

- Posted a 3-2-2 record with a 1.25 GAA and .942 save percentage in 13 contests during the 2023-24 season with the SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL

- Named to Belarus International team and posted a 3.17 GAA and .866 save percentage in one game played

- Earned the 2023-24 MHL Championship with SKA-1946 St. Petersburg

- Drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Trent Swick, Forward

Birthplace: St. Catharines, ON, Canada

Height: 6-6

Weight: 214 lbs.

Age: 20

Shoots: Left

Notes:

- Recorded 62 points (25 G, 37 A) in 63 contests this season with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL

- Finished the 2023-24 OHL playoffs with five points (5 G, 0 A) in seven contests

- His 25 goals in the regular season and five in the postseason for Kitchener ranked as the second and first respectively

- Finished the 2023-24 campaign as top five for the Kitchener Rangers in points (62), goals (25), assists (37), powerplay goals (8) and plus/minus (+24)

- Drafted by the Golden Knights in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Lucas Van Vliet, Forward

Birthplace: Livonia, MI

Height: 6-2

Weight: 181 lbs.

Age: 18

Shoots: Left

Notes:

- Posted 22 points (13 G, 9 A) in 53 games this season with the U.S. National U18 Team

- Tallied eight points (4 G, 4 A) with the USNTDP Juniors in 2023-24

- Earned a silver medal with Team U.S.A at the U18 World Junior Championships

- Committed to play for Michigan State University (NCAA) for the 2024-25 season

- Drafted by the Golden Knights in the seventh round (197th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

