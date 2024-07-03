Development Camp Blog: July 3, 2024

Development Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction

_Dev070324
By Ciara Downey

Golden Knights prospects suited up for their third day of Development Camp, presented by Martin-Harris Construction – this time, away from the ice. Hockey gear was swapped for aprons and plastic gloves as the team spent the morning at the organization’s annual visit to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Players then divided the afternoon between meetings and content features before heading to a Las Vegas Aviators game. 

GROWING BY GIVING 
Every camp, Vegas Golden Knights prospects volunteer at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Players help serve meals to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents, a philosophy that the team hopes will stay with them throughout their entire careers and beyond. A full meal featuring chicken parmesan, pasta, green beans and tiramisu was served by the players to the less fortunate.

Director of Player Development Wil Nichol maintains the essentiality of this camp tradition for all young players in the organization. 

“It’s really important,” he said of the trip. “We help those who can’t always help themselves…It’s really important that our guys understand that message.” 

THE ROAD AHEAD
After taking in Wednesday night's Las Vegas Aviators game at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Golden Knights prospects will return to the ice on Thursday, July 4. Ice sessions will be held at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. PT. Fans are welcome to attend any on-ice activities throughout the week at City National Arena.

News Feed

My VGK Development Camp Experience by Lucas Van Vliet: July 3, 2024

My VGK Development Camp Experience by Lucas Van Vliet July 2, 2024

Development Camp Blog: July 2, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Victor Olofsson to One-Year Contract

NHL Announces 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule for Vegas Golden Knights

Development Camp Blog: July 1, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Vegas Golden Knights Select Three Players on Day Two of 2024 NHL Draft

Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid from New Jersey Devils in Exchange for Paul Cotter and 2025 3rd Round Pick

Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Two Draft Picks from Washington Capitals in Exchange for Goaltender Logan Thompson

VGK Select Trevor Connelly in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Game Schedule for 2024-25 Preseason

Hemmerling Sets Sights on Pro Hockey After Successful Junior Career

Vegas Golden Chariots: A Community of Sled Hockey in the Las Vegas Valley

Jack Eichel & Gary Lawless: A Chat About Winning, Losing and Charity

VGK Skating Academy Coach Spotlight: David Nickel

Cataford a Rising Star in VGK Organization

Lawless: A Conversation with Steve Mayer Ahead of the NHL Draft at Sphere