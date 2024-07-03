Development Camp Blog: July 3, 2024

Golden Knights prospects suited up for their third day of Development Camp, presented by Martin-Harris Construction – this time, away from the ice. Hockey gear was swapped for aprons and plastic gloves as the team spent the morning at the organization’s annual visit to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Players then divided the afternoon between meetings and content features before heading to a Las Vegas Aviators game.

GROWING BY GIVING

Every camp, Vegas Golden Knights prospects volunteer at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Players help serve meals to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents, a philosophy that the team hopes will stay with them throughout their entire careers and beyond. A full meal featuring chicken parmesan, pasta, green beans and tiramisu was served by the players to the less fortunate.