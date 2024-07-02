NHL Announces 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule for Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 2, 2024) – The National Hockey League announced today, July 2, the schedule for the 2024-25 regular season. Vegas will open their eighth season in the NHL at home hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, October 9 at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup against the Avalanche is presented by Naqvi Injury Law marks the sixth time in eight years that the Golden Knights will begin their regular season on home ice. Additional details regarding activations for the first home game of the 2024-25 regular season will be announced at a later date.

The Golden Knights will host a season-high, five-game homestand beginning on Thursday, February 27 matching up with the Chicago Blackhawks and concluding on Sunday, March 9 against the Los Angeles Kings. The team’s longest trip starts on Wednesday, November 20 in Toronto and wraps in Colorado a week later on Wednesday, November 27. The 2024-25 regular season will pause in February for the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off. NHL All-Star Weekend will not be held in the 2024-25 season.

A limited number of full and partial season memberships are available for the 2024-25 season and fans can view this link for more information regarding purchase opportunities. Broadcast information for games during the preseason and regular season, as well as the dates and rosters for rookie camp and training camp, will be announced at a later date.

The full schedule for the 2024-25 regular season can be found below and will be available online at this link. The team's online schedule is presented by City National Bank.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024-25 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

All games subject to change, times listed in PST

October:

Wed. Oct. 9 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 11 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 13 vs. Anaheim 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 15 at Washington 4 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 17 at Tampa Bay 4 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 19 at Florida 3 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles 8 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa 3 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 28 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 30 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

November:

Sat. Nov. 2 vs. Utah 7 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 6 at Edmonton 5:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 8 at Seattle 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 11 vs. Carolina 7 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 13 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 15 at Utah 6 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 17 vs. Washington 5 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 20 at Toronto 4:30 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 21 at Ottawa 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 23 at Montreal 4 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 25 at Philadelphia 4 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 27 at Colorado 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 29 vs. Winnipeg 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 30 vs. Utah 7 p.m.

December:

Tue. Dec. 3 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 4 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 6 vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 12 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 14 at Edmonton 1 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 15 at Minnesota 3 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 19 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 21 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 23 vs. Anaheim 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 27 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 29 vs. Calgary 5 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 31 vs. Montreal 12 p.m.

January:

Thu. Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 4 vs. Buffalo 7 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 7 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 9 vs. N.Y. Islanders 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 12 vs. Minnesota 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 14 at Nashville 5 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 17 at Carolina 4 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 18 at Chicago 5 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 20 vs. St. Louis 3 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 23 at St. Louis 5 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 24 at Dallas 5 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 26 vs. Florida 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 28 vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 30 vs. Columbus 7 p.m.

February:

Sun. Feb. 2 at N.Y. Rangers 3 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 4 at N.Y. Islanders 4:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 6 at New Jersey 4 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 8 at Boston 12:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 22 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 24 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 27 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

March:

Sun. Mar. 2 vs. New Jersey 5 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 5 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 7 vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 9 vs. Los Angeles 5 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 11 at Pittsburgh 4 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 13 at Columbus 4 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 15 at Buffalo 9:30 a.m.

Sun. Mar. 16 at Detroit 10 a.m.

Thu. Mar. 20 vs. Boston 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 22 vs. Detroit 5 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 23 vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 25 at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 28 at Chicago 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 29 at Nashville 3:30 p.m.

April:

Tue. Apr. 1 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 3 vs. Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 5 at Calgary 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 6 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 8 at Colorado 7 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 10 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 12 vs. Nashville 7 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 15 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 16 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

