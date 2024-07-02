Development Camp Blog: July 1, 2024

It might be 100 degrees in Las Vegas, but that doesn’t mean hockey season has halted. Prospects in the Vegas Golden Knights organization have arrived for the first day of Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction.

SET UP FOR SUCCESS

After spending the morning completing paperwork and medical testing, players took the ice for the first practice sessions of camp. The organization’s prospects are eager for the opportunity to work with Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights coaches and find the next level in their game.

“I’m still working on my strength and getting heavier,” said Matyas Sapovaliv when asked about his goals for this year’s camp. “I’m working on acceleration, and it’s getting better. I think my confidence has grown with that, too.”

Mathieu Cataford, who joined the Henderson Silver Knights for four games last spring, similarly focused on how development camp will prepare him for long-term success.

“I’m just trying to show them that I’m ready to go for next season,” he said. “Next year I’m expected to be in juniors, but after this I want to be in the AHL and make the jump as quickly as possible.”

FRESH FACES

Hot on the heels of the 2024 draft, several of the Golden Knights’ most recent additions are taking their first steps toward an NHL career this camp. 2024 draft selections Lucas Van Vliet, Trevor Connelly, and Trent Swick have all joined the team here in Vegas for the week.

“It was very special, as soon as I got that call it was super exciting,” said Van Vliet. “I took a second to realize this was something that I dreamed of as a kid, and now it’s reality. The whole flight I was just thinking about how excited I am to be here and be a part of this organization. I’ve heard nothing but good things.”

THE ROAD AHEAD

Golden Knights prospects will return to the ice on Tuesday, July 2. Ice sessions will be held at 8:45 and 9:45 a.m. PT, followed by a scrimmage at 1:45 p.m. PT. Fans are welcome to attend any on-ice activities throughout the week at City National Arena.