AFC Bournemouth Launch Special Edition Kits in Collaboration with Michael B. Jordan

AFC Bournemouth are thrilled to announce their first product range in collaboration with club owner, actor, director, and producer Michael B. Jordan, which will be seen on the pitch during the club's Bourne In The USA preseason tour of California.

Two special edition kits have been designed in the club's traditional red and black colours, with a striking interlocking cherry pattern throughout. An exclusive MBJ x AFCB tag will feature on the range to signify the collaboration with Michael, as well as his stamp of Outlier Society Ventures, his venture arm, expressing his passion for creative and impactful enterprises.

The shirts will also include a modern reworking of a vintage Cherries crest, which is set to be introduced as a secondary mark across other club projects. The club and Michael have worked closely with talented designer Daniel Norris to reimagine the former crest, which was used by the club in the early 1980s.

Michael, who is a minority owner in the Bill Foley-led group that acquired AFC Bournemouth in December 2022, said: "Having the opportunity to design a kit has been a project I have been excited to work on since joining the club, and I can't wait to see them out on the pitch this week. These are exciting times for Cherries fans and I'm looking forward to see what this season brings."

Following a record-breaking 2023/24 season, Andoni Iraola and his playing squad have arrived on the west coast of the United States where they will spend the next two weeks stepping up their preparations for the new Premier League campaign.

Supported by City National Bank, the California tour will see two friendly fixtures played, with both broadcast on ESPN. The first match takes place at 16:00 PT on Saturday 20th July, against Wrexham AFC at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara. The Cherries will then take on Arsenal at Dignity Health Sports Park, the home of LA Galaxy, at 19:30 PT on Wednesday 24th July.

The club can confirm that both matches will see the players showcase the limited-edition kit, with shirts available to purchase at the stadium on each matchday or pre-ordered via superstore.afcb.co.uk. Adult sizes are priced at £85, with kids sizes available at £70. Shipping for online orders is expected to take one to two weeks from launch.

AFC Bournemouth owner and chairman Bill Foley said: "It has been great for us to lean into our Cherries identity a little more with this opportunity. We’ve been able to draw on what is a unique aspect of our club and I’m very pleased with how the kits look. Michael's passion for the design process has shone through and I thank him for his time and energy in creating the range. I'm looking forward to our supporters seeing it too."