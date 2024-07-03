Development Camp Blog: July 2, 2024

Development Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction

DevCamp-Day1_zk_2024-07-01_0059
By Brynn Smith

Day 2 of Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction ended this afternoon as Vegas Golden Knights prospects continued to learn the ins and outs of the organization.

Team White and Team Red began the morning receiving weight training instruction, before heading out onto the ice for a pregame skate.

The puck dropped for the first scrimmage of the week at 1:45 p.m. A high-scoring 5-2 contest, saw Team Red skate away with the scrimmage victory. Red’s Samuel Mayer kicked off the scoring in the second period, before Lukas Gustafsson found the back of the net to take the 2-0 lead.

Team White came roaring back scoring two quick ones as Joe Fleming and Simon Pinard netted goals for their team. Three straight tallies from Jett Jones, Jack Stockfish, and Tyler Kopf saw Team Red run away with the game at the end of the middle frame. A scoreless third saw the 5-2 final stand.

After the scrimmage, several VGK prospects were made available to the media. Samuel Mayer, a Henderson Silver Knight signee, touched on the intensity of the scrimmage.

“It was good,” said Mayer. “It was fast. Good pace. It was fun to play a game at a high-level. It’s the offseason, doesn’t happen to often. It was a lot of fun, I enjoyed it.

Joe Fleming, a goal-scorer for Team White, explained what he wanted to show the organization in his third year at Development Camp.

“I just think, staying in shape, coming back, kind of being a leader said Fleming.” I’m not the oldest guy here, but I’ve been to a couple of these, like you said, so try to be a leader, try to lead by example for the younger guys.”

Vegas Golden Knights Director of Player Development, Wil Nichol, joined VGK broadcasters Ashali Vise and Dan D’Uva on the scrimmage streams to talk a little about his role during this week.

“The biggest thing we want the kids to know is what it means to be a Vegas Golden Knight,” said Nichol. “Yesterday’s practice, that was a Vegas practice. Today, they had the pregame skate, now we have the game. They are doing a postgame lift with Jeff Conkle and Doug Davidson. This is what it looks like on the ice, but more important, this is what it looks like off of the ice.”

Tomorrow, the prospects head to visit Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to provide meals for those in need and keep learning what it is to be a Vegas Golden Knight.

