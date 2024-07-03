Development Camp Blog: July 2, 2024

After the scrimmage, several VGK prospects were made available to the media. Samuel Mayer, a Henderson Silver Knight signee, touched on the intensity of the scrimmage.

“It was good,” said Mayer. “It was fast. Good pace. It was fun to play a game at a high-level. It’s the offseason, doesn’t happen to often. It was a lot of fun, I enjoyed it.

Joe Fleming, a goal-scorer for Team White, explained what he wanted to show the organization in his third year at Development Camp.

“I just think, staying in shape, coming back, kind of being a leader said Fleming.” I’m not the oldest guy here, but I’ve been to a couple of these, like you said, so try to be a leader, try to lead by example for the younger guys.”

Vegas Golden Knights Director of Player Development, Wil Nichol, joined VGK broadcasters Ashali Vise and Dan D’Uva on the scrimmage streams to talk a little about his role during this week.

“The biggest thing we want the kids to know is what it means to be a Vegas Golden Knight,” said Nichol. “Yesterday’s practice, that was a Vegas practice. Today, they had the pregame skate, now we have the game. They are doing a postgame lift with Jeff Conkle and Doug Davidson. This is what it looks like on the ice, but more important, this is what it looks like off of the ice.”

Tomorrow, the prospects head to visit Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to provide meals for those in need and keep learning what it is to be a Vegas Golden Knight.