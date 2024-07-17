Vegas Golden Knights Announce Multi-Year Affiliation Agreement with ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters

VEGAS (July 16, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 16, that the organization has entered a multi-year affiliation agreement with the ECHL’s Tahoe Knight Monsters, designating the new club as the official ECHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights.

The Knight Monsters are based in Stateline, Nevada and were officially named in November after the ECHL approved the expansion franchise in July 2023. Under the terms of the affiliation arrangements, Vegas and Henderson will be able to transfer players to and from Tahoe.

“Two critical goals in our organization are to develop strong hockey players and grow the game of hockey in Nevada,” said McCrimmon. “Our new partnership with Tahoe ensures that our prospects will progress in a first-class environment, and our Hockey Operations personnel will work with a great business staff to bring an exciting product to a new fanbase. We are very pleased to welcome the Knight Monsters here to Nevada.”

Alex Loh has been named the first head coach in franchise history of the Knight Monsters. Loh most recently served as interim head coach of Vegas’ previous ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, where he was promoted as an assistant coach in February. During his tenure as head coach in Savannah during the remainder of the 2023-24 season, Loh led the Ghost Pirates to an overall record of 16-12-3. Prior to his time behind the bench in Savannah, the 39-year-old served as head coach of the Adirondack Thunder for three seasons (2019-22).The Knight Monsters will officially begin play in October at the all-new Tahoe Blue Event Center and the club’s full schedule for the 2024-25 ECHL season is available here. Fans can follow the Knight Monsters on X (@Knight_monsters) and Instagram (@knightmonsters).

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagramand TikTok.