Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid from New Jersey Devils in Exchange for Paul Cotter and 2025 3rd Round Pick

VEGAS (June 29, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 29, that the team has acquired forward Alexander Holtz and goaltender Akira Schmid from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Paul Cotter and a 3rd round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Holtz, 22, played in each of New Jersey’s 82 games last season and recorded 28 points (16 G, 12 A). Before the 2023-24 campaign, the forward appeared in a total of 28 NHL games with the Devils and collected six points. Holtz, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, was drafted by New Jersey in the first round (7th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Schmid, 24, split the 2023-24 season with the Devils and the Utica Comets of the AHL. With New Jersey, the goaltender played in 19 games and posted a 3.15 GAA and .895 save percentage. The native of Nesslau, Switzerland was drafted by the Devils in the 5th round (136thoverall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

