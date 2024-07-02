Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Victor Olofsson to One-Year Contract

Olofsson joins Golden Knights for one year with an AAV of $1,075,000

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 2, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 2, that the team has signed forward Victor Olofsson to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $1,075,000.

Olofsson, 28, has spent six years in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. As a Sabre, the forward recorded 182 points (90 G, 92 A) in 314 games including a career-high 28 goals in 2022-23. The native of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden posted his best offensive season in 2021-22 with 49 points (20 G, 29 A) in 72 games. In his first full NHL season, Olofsson was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2020 when he finished fourth in scoring among rookies with 20 goals and 22 assists in 54 games. Olofsson was drafted in the seventh round (181st overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by Buffalo.

Victor Olofsson, Forward
Birthplace: Ornskoldsvik, SWE
Height: 5-11
Weight: 182 lbs.
Age: 28
Shoots: Left
Notes:
-Spent six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, recording 182 points (90 G, 92 A) in 314 NHL games
-Scored a career-high 28 goals in 2022-23 following his best offensive season in 2021-22 when he posted 49 points (20 G, 29 A) in 72 GP
-Named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2020 after he finished fourth in scoring among rookies in the 2019-20 season with 20 goals and 22 assists in 54 games played
-Set an NHL record for the most consecutive goals scored on the power play to begin a career with eight, spanning between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons
-Drafted in the seventh round (181st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by Buffalo

