Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (July 1, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 1, the following roster transactions:

The team has agreed to terms with goaltender Ilya Samsonov on a one-year contract through the 2024-25 season worth an average annual value of $1,800,000.

The team has agreed to terms with forward Pavel Dorofeyev on a two-year contract through the 2025-26 season worth an average annual value of $1,835,000.

The team has agreed to terms with defenseman Kaedan Korczak on a two-year contract through the 2025-26 season worth an average annual value of $825,000.

Samsonov, 27, has spent five years in the NHL with the Washington Capitals (2019-22) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2022-24). The goaltender has appeared in over 40 games in each of the past three seasons. During his time in Toronto, Samsonov earned an overall record of 50-17-13 in 82 games with a .905 save percentage and 2.71 GAA during the regular season. The native of Magnitogorsk, Russia earned career-bests during the 2022-23 season in Toronto with a .919 save percentage and 2.33 GAA. Samsonov was drafted by Washington in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Dorofeyev, 23, played in 47 games with Vegas during the 2023-24 campaign and chipped in 24 points (13 G, 11 A) with a +8 rating. Through parts of three seasons in the NHL, all with Vegas, the forward owns a total of 33 points (20 G, 13 A) in 67 contests. Dorofeyev has gained additional experience in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights, where he led the team in scoring during the 2021-22 season with 52 points (27 G, 25 A). The native of Nizhny Tagil, Russia was drafted by Vegas in the third round (79th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Korczak, a native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, appeared in a career-high 26 NHL games with Vegas during the 2023-24 regular season. The defenseman’s nine points (1 G, 8 A) gathered in 2023-24 were the third most by a rookie blueliner in a single season in franchise history, while posting a +12 rating. The 23-year-old has spent parts of the last four seasons with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights, appearing in 134 games and recording 39 points (7 G, 32 A). Korczak originally joined the Golden Knights organization when he was drafted in the second round (41st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

