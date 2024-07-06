My VGK Development Camp Experience by Lucas Van Vliet: July 6, 2024

I just wrapped up my last day here in Vegas, it really flew by.

We had our second and final scrimmage of Development Camp and it was awesome. I said I wanted to score today so I stuck to my game and got one in, it felt really nice. Late in the second, I saw an opening to maybe try a Michigan but it’s a little slippery out there. I’m a skilled kid so I wanted to give it a chance but maybe next time I’ll get it.

Joe Fleming also had a chance to show off a little bit of skill when he was awarded a penalty shot. After seeing his attempt, I think we probably would have been better off without it to be honest. I don’t know what was going on in his head there, he said he almost had it, but I don’t think it was even close to going in. I have to give him credit though, it would have been really awesome if he scored. We were all giving Flemmer a hard time for that, it was hilarious. Then after Joe missed his shot, he went down on the other end and caused a penalty shot for the other team, I think he was letting the refs have it after that.

After such a great week here, I think the connections I’ve made have been so important. I know that everyone I’ve met is going to help me get better throughout the year. The nutritionists, the medical guys, the lifting coaches, just hearing how much they're going to reach out next season and see how I'm doing, that's one thing I'm looking forward to. I definitely don’t take it for granted that this is something that not many people get to experience, and this is something that I dreamed of.

I’m really looking forward to catching up with my family when I get home. I haven’t had a chance to talk with them much since I’ve been here, but I want them to know how great my experience here has been. They’ll be happy to know how nice this place is and how well the Golden Knights have treated me and everything. I may not be up for talking much at first since I’ve got a red eye back to Michigan tonight and I’m landing at 5 a.m. but we’ll definitely be catching up. I really want to fly out here next season and catch a few Golden Knights games and hopefully, my family can join me to see what it’s like. I don’t know how they’d do with the heat, but I hear it cools off eventually.

Once I get home, I’ll head down to Tennessee with my family for the summer. I’m definitely going to be sleeping for that whole car ride. I play a lot of golf in the summer, especially with my brother. We’ve got a competitive 2v2 scramble that we do every weekend against my cousin and another buddy. My brother and I are up 4-2 right now and it’s a best of 10, so we got to try and keep that lead going. I’m currently carrying me and my brother right now so hopefully he’s ready to step up when I get back.

Thank you so much Vegas for welcoming me and for showing me what it’s like to be a Golden Knight. This has been an unforgettable week, and I can’t wait to be back!

-Lucas