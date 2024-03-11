VGK Foundation's 'A Golden Knight' Gala Raises Nearly $1.2 Million

VEGAS (March 11, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation raised nearly $1.2 million through the generous support of fans and sponsors at “A Golden Knight,” the organization’s annual gala held Sunday, March 10, at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas. The event was presented by Wynn Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches, front office staff and Chairman and Owner Bill Foley were in attendance at the event that featured live music, food and drink in a spectacular setting. Live and silent auctions included one-of-a-kind items and experiences, highlighted by a player-tier Stanley Cup Championship Ring that went for a winning bid of $86,000.

“Our fans again showed their tremendous support for the Las Vegas community on a special night Sunday,” said VGK Foundation President Kim Frank. “Our players and staff enjoyed the interactions with everyone in attendance and appreciate their support, all of which will go right back into the community.”

Funds raised at the gala will be donated to local organizations and other efforts to support the Las Vegas community.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on five pillars: youth sports, health and wellness, education, first responders and veterans, and hunger and homelessness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation follow the foundation on X and Instagram.