Development Camp Blog: July 6, 2024

CAMP CAMARADERIE

Throughout the week, Golden Knights prospects didn’t just hone their skills on the ice. They also got to know one another better away from the rink. That friendship – and mentorship on the part of the older members of the group – plays a crucial role in players’ development.

“All the guys were super nice,” said Lucas Van Vliet after Saturday’s scrimmage. “The older guys taught me a lot of stuff. They talked to a lot of the younger guys, because they’ve been here before. But all of the guys talked to me and helped me. I was really grateful for that, really appreciative of that.”

Director of Player Development Wil Nichol praised that mentorship seen in the team’s older prospects, some of whom now have ECHL or AHL experience under their belts.

“It was great,” he added. “Some of the kids on the ice, like [Jakub Demek], [Jakub Brabenec], [Joe Fleming], all those guys: they know it’s their last one. So I tell them ‘great job leading this week.’ The kids represented this organization incredibly well this week, and it’s important that they know that.”

THE ROAD AHEAD

Although it will be a few more weeks until hockey returns to City National Arena, Golden Knights prospects will continue to put in hard work over the remaining months of the summer.

“[Ryan Craig], Nick Holden, and I met with the players who are either currently pro or will turn pro [this upcoming season],” said Nichol in his concluding availability. “The message is ‘you did well,’ because they did. But now they have eight weeks to get ready for training camp.”

Prospects will continue to prepare for Vegas Golden Knights Rookie Camp this September as the start of the 2024-25 season.