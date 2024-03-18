VGK Nominated for Sports Business Journal's Sports Team of the Year Award

VEGAS (March 18, 2024) – The Sports Business Journal announced today, March 18, that the Vegas Golden Knights are one of five nominees for the publication’s Sports Team of the Year Award. The winner will be announced at the 17th annual Sports Business Awards on Wednesday, May 22 in New York City.

The Vegas Golden Knights captured the Stanley Cup in 2023, their sixth season in the National Hockey League, to fulfill Chairman and Owner Bill Foley’s bold prediction from before the team had played its first game. Off the ice, the team continued to set the standard in game entertainment and community engagement, while standing among the league leaders in ticket and sponsorship revenue. In addition, the Golden Knights responded to shifts in the regional sports network space with an over-the-air partnership with Scripps Sports and a direct-to-consumer platform, dramatically increasing distribution of locally broadcast games.

Joining the Golden Knights as nominees for Sports Team of the Year are Inter Miami CF (Major League Soccer), the Kansas City Chiefs (National Football League), the Minnesota Timberwolves (National Basketball Association) and the Texas Rangers (Major League Baseball).

This marks the Vegas Golden Knights’ second time earning a nomination for Sports Team of the Year, having won the award in 2018.

For more information on the 2024 Sports Business Awards visit Sports-Business-Awards.com.