VGK Prospect Trent Swick Continues to Trust the Process

When Trent Swick heard his name echoing through Sphere at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, it marked the realization of a lifelong dream for the young forward. As a third-year draft-eligible player, Swick had faced disappointment in the two previous drafts. However, his perseverance and dedication to improving his game finally paid off in dramatic fashion – being selected by the draft's host city in front of a roaring Las Vegas crowd.

"I've been waiting two years," said Swick. "This is my last year of draft eligibility, and it's just a big relief. To be drafted by Vegas in Vegas is just awesome."

The emotion of the moment was evident as Swick described his reaction to the announcement. Years of hard work and perseverance had culminated in this life-changing instant, transforming his hockey journey in a matter of seconds.

"I heard the Kitchener Rangers, and I thought my buddy was going to get drafted," said Swick. "But when they said my name, I was just in shock. I'm still shaking now."

Surrounded by his parents, brother, girlfriend, and family friends, Swick savored the moment. His drive to prove himself worthy of an NHL opportunity had become a defining characteristic of his journey.

"It's special knowing it's my last year that I can get drafted," said Swick. "Just never giving up, always believing in myself. I think it's pretty cool that I got drafted in my last year."

That self-belief was bolstered by the support of the Kitchener Rangers organization, particularly head coach Jussi Ahokas. Under Ahokas' guidance, Swick's game flourished in his final year of junior hockey.

"[Coach Ahokas] has had all the confidence in me since day one," said Swick. "He uses me in all situations in the game, and it's really helped me develop my game."

As Swick posed for photos in his new Golden Knights jersey, the reality of joining the NHL's newest powerhouse began to sink in. The sparkle of the jersey caught his eye, reminding him of the glitz and glamour of his new hockey home.

"It's a great city. It's very hot. I love it," said Swick. "It's just special to be drafted to the spot where the draft is, all the fans giving you an extra little cheer. It's pretty cool."

But the whirlwind of draft day emotions was just the beginning. Within days, Swick found himself on the ice for his first taste of professional hockey at the Golden Knights' Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The transition from junior to pro-level practices was an eye-opening experience for the 180th overall pick.

"We were practicing at home with all of our trainers and stuff, but it's nothing compared to this," Swick admitted after his first on-ice session. "It's so much faster. All those coaches watching us, it's pretty nerve-wracking, but it's what we play hockey for, and it's very fun."

Despite the initial nerves, Swick's natural hockey instincts quickly took over. Years of dedication to the sport helped him find his footing among his fellow prospects and under the watchful eyes of the Golden Knights' coaching staff.

"After you get out there, I've been playing hockey all my life, it becomes like a ritual, and it's a lot of fun," said Swick.

As he acclimated to the pace and intensity of camp, Swick began to focus on the areas of his game that will need improvement to succeed at the professional level. He showed a clear understanding of the work ahead, demonstrating the self-awareness that has helped him progress to this point in his career.

"I know I have to get faster, have to get quicker, and have to get stronger and bigger and more physical," said Swick. "Hopefully, I learn a lot from this Development Camp, and I can use it wherever I play this next season."

While Swick's path to this point has been unconventional, he brings a unique skill set that caught the attention of Golden Knights scouts. His combination of size, physicality, and offensive ability makes him an intriguing prospect for the organization.

"I'm a big body in front of the net. I'm physical. I can score goals, I can make plays, I can play with top players," said Swick. "I still have a lot of improving to do, but I'm looking forward to it."

Throughout the camp, Swick found himself bonding with fellow draftee Trevor Connelly, his roommate for the week. The shared experience of being NHL newcomers helped forge an immediate connection between the two prospects.

As Development Camp progressed, Swick's focus remained squarely on absorbing as much knowledge as possible from the Golden Knights' coaching staff and more experienced prospects. His goal was clear: to take the lessons learned in Vegas and apply them to his game, regardless of where he plays in the upcoming season.

Swick left a lasting impression during the final scrimmage. His ability to contribute offensively was on full display when he netted a goal, showcasing the skills that caught the Golden Knights' attention on draft day.

"It was just a battle behind the net, got it up to the defenseman, and I got a tip on it and got the rebound,” said Swick.

This moment served as a fitting capstone to a week filled with learning experiences and intense competition. As Swick reflected on his time at the camp, it was clear that the experience had deeply impacted his perspective on what it will take to succeed at the next level.

"There's a lot of guys here and I need to be better than them to play in the NHL," said Swick. “That's going to motivate me every day."

For Trent Swick, the journey from draft day uncertainty to donning the gold of the Vegas Golden Knights represents more than just a personal triumph. It's a testament to the power of perseverance, self-belief, and the willingness to continually improve. As he leaves Las Vegas and prepares for the next chapter of his hockey career, Swick carries with him not just the memory of hearing his name called on draft day, but the invaluable experience and knowledge gained from his Development Camp experience.