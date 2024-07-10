A Step Forward for Sedoff

As the hockey calendar turns to 2024-25, prospects in NHL organizations continue to take strides toward their ultimate goal: contribution to their NHL clubs.

For defenseman Christoffer Sedoff, a return to Golden Knights Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction marks an opportunity to continue that pursuit.

Sedoff completed his first professional season here in Nevada last year. He played 46 games for the Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, notching 10 points (0G, 10A) over that stretch.

“I think I took a step in the right direction in my game, even though the [Silver Knights] unfortunately didn’t make the playoffs,” Sedoff said. “Hopefully I’m going to be able to continue that during the summer and come ready to camp in the fall.”

Sedoff is taking it upon himself to spend the summer doing everything he can to be a better player when he arrives at training camp in September.

“Getting stronger and more explosive in the summer means that you’re going to be strong and ready for the season,” he said. “And I always try to work on my skating, I think that’s a huge part of my game. I want to make sure that I’m really detailed in my game defensively, too. It helps me produce more and it helps the team win. I was here last year, and they always tell us that every year you have to grow as a player if you want to keep getting better in your career. Improving the team is a huge part of that.”

Sedoff’s time with the Silver Knights also shaped his aim to improve the team both at camp and beyond. Throughout his first professional season, Sedoff relied on the experience and leadership of veteran AHL defenseman and captain Jake Bischoff. Now, headed into development camp as one of the more experienced prospects in the organization, he wants to take the opportunity to pay that forward.

“I have a year of pro experience under my belt, it’s huge,” he said. “There are a lot of guys that maybe are nervous because it’s their first time here. So I want to help them as much as I can and try to show them on the ice if they don’t know the drill. I’m kind of used to some of [the drills], so it’s been really good. It’s part of improving every single year.”